Sidoti Csr Issues Optimistic Forecast for Archrock Earnings

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr lifted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Archrock in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Archrock’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.98 million. Archrock had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 18.31%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Archrock to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AROC

Archrock Stock Performance

AROC stock opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. Archrock has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Archrock declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 64.41%.

Insider Transactions at Archrock

In related news, SVP Jason Ingersoll sold 42,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $1,029,461.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 275,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,757,060.39. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archrock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Archrock by 217.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,316 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 119.6% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Archrock

(Get Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.