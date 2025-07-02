Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Has $325,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $967,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 7,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $171.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $117.55 and a 1 year high of $173.83.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

