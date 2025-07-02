DA Davidson Has Pessimistic Outlook of FFIC FY2025 Earnings

Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Flushing Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Flushing Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Flushing Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Flushing Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.38 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FFIC

Flushing Financial Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. Flushing Financial has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flushing Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Flushing Financial by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flushing Financial

(Get Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.