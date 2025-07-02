Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Has $235,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.26.

UPS opened at $104.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

