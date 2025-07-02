Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,847,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,754,000 after acquiring an additional 222,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,620,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,704,000 after purchasing an additional 114,396 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 75,632.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,992 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $1,200,361,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total value of $2,058,912.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,785.92. This represents a 53.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,370 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.93, for a total transaction of $13,673,864.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,243 shares in the company, valued at $36,173,970.99. The trade was a 27.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $23,526,451. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $725.90 on Wednesday. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $736.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $712.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $654.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 201.12%. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.18 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Cfra Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price target on McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.42.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

