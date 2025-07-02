HC Wainwright Predicts Higher Earnings for Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research report issued on Monday, June 30th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

Shares of ITR stock opened at C$2.06 on Wednesday. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.10 and a 12 month high of C$2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54. The firm has a market cap of C$243.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Integra Resources news, Senior Officer Dale Kerner bought 34,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,995.65. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

