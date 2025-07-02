Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HIPO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hippo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Hippo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

HIPO stock opened at $28.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.49 million, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.53. Hippo has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $35.44.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.70 million. Hippo had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. On average, analysts expect that Hippo will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Torben Ostergaard sold 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $73,197.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 64,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,252.55. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hippo by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hippo in the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Hippo by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

