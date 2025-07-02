Fedenia Advisers LLC Has $682,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Fedenia Advisers LLC cut its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. Fedenia Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 66,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $87,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 29,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,682. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,431.50. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,394 shares of company stock worth $1,656,076 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 1.5%

MRVL stock opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Roth Capital set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $122.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

