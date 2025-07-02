Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVUV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $965,000.

NYSEARCA AVUV opened at $92.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.28. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $107.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.16 and a 200-day moving average of $90.59.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

