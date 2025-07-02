CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJT. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Meridian Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $133.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.2939 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

