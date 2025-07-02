Bancreek Capital Management LP Has $6.21 Million Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Bancreek Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,938 shares during the period. CBIZ accounts for about 9.3% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bancreek Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of CBIZ worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBZ. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in CBIZ by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.
CBIZ Stock Performance
NYSE CBZ opened at $72.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.83. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $90.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Friday, April 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBZ
About CBIZ
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CBIZ
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Why Realty Income’s 5.59% Yield Makes It a Must-Buy REIT
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Toast Stock: A Fast-Growing Mid-Cap Eyeing Further Upside
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Breakout Alert: Disney Stock Hits Multi-Year High
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.