Bancreek Capital Management LP Has $6.21 Million Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Bancreek Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,938 shares during the period. CBIZ accounts for about 9.3% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bancreek Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of CBIZ worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBZ. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in CBIZ by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Stock Performance

NYSE CBZ opened at $72.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.83. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $90.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $838.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.25 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 14.83%. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

About CBIZ

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Articles

