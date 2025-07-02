Fedenia Advisers LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Fedenia Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF makes up 1.5% of Fedenia Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fedenia Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 94.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Finally, Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF during the first quarter worth $279,000.

Shares of BINC opened at $52.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average is $52.20. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.57.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

