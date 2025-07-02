Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SNDR. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup upgraded Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. National Bankshares set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schneider National by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 644,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth about $997,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,349,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

