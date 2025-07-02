Seaport Res Ptn Has Positive Outlook of LYV FY2025 Earnings

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report released on Sunday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LYV. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna set a $165.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.24.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:LYV opened at $149.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.45. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $157.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 125.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $5,130,003.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 189,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,922,025.28. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $915,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 191,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

