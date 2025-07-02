Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BHRB FY2025 Earnings

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the company will earn $7.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.55. The consensus estimate for Burke & Herbert Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.05 per share.

Get Burke & Herbert Financial Services alerts:

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $83.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.50 million.

BHRB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BHRB

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Up 2.4%

NASDAQ BHRB opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $918.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.22. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a 12 month low of $47.28 and a 12 month high of $75.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.67.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s payout ratio is 62.68%.

Insider Activity at Burke & Herbert Financial Services

In other news, Director Jose David Riojas purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.85 per share, with a total value of $27,925.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,150. This represents a 2.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel Laing Hinson III bought 4,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $264,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,110. This represents a 16.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,302 shares of company stock valued at $560,535. Insiders own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $5,762,000. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 454,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,344,000 after acquiring an additional 56,928 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 31,327 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the first quarter worth $1,749,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $1,723,000.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.