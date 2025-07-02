DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $265.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. DoorDash traded as high as $244.86 and last traded at $244.34, with a volume of 749406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $242.32.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DASH. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DoorDash from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.32.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 44,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.71, for a total transaction of $9,765,093.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 520,450 shares in the company, valued at $114,868,519.50. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,267 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.67, for a total value of $12,619,652.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 942,554 shares in the company, valued at $191,027,419.18. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 298,142 shares of company stock valued at $62,950,920 in the last three months. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in DoorDash by 762.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.11 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.35.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

