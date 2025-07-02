iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,295,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3%

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

