Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT) Shares Acquired by Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC

Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford AAA CLO ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hartford AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,237,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 48,623 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hartford AAA CLO ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Hartford AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of HSRT opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.85. Hartford AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $39.38.

Hartford AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income and long-term growth by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with a dollar-weighted average duration target of less than 3 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford AAA CLO ETF (BATS:HSRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.