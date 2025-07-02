ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 9.3% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,755,000 after buying an additional 68,564 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,101,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 3.1%

BATS:NOBL opened at $102.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.16. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $89.76 and a twelve month high of $108.79.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.