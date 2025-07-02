Fedenia Advisers LLC Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Fedenia Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Fedenia Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CCEP. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CCEP opened at $93.17 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $71.49 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.79. The firm has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.8993 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

