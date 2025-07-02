ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Raised by Guerra Pan Advisors LLC

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. ASML accounts for 1.6% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 70,115.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,282,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,805 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,615,000 after purchasing an additional 959,696 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of ASML by 4,880.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 335,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,019,000 after purchasing an additional 328,552 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ASML by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,494,000 after purchasing an additional 281,156 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $913.80.

ASML stock opened at $790.47 on Wednesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market cap of $310.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $741.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $721.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

