Verity Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,202,879,000. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6,435.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,912,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,841,000 after buying an additional 2,867,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,679,000 after buying an additional 2,516,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,250,896,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of VOO opened at $566.95 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $568.33. The stock has a market cap of $696.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $535.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.47.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.