Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,693 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.7% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IRON Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on COP. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $90.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $118.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

