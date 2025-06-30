Best Cybersecurity Stocks To Consider – June 30th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Dell Technologies, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, BlackBerry, and QXO are the seven Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, produce or offer services and solutions designed to protect networks, systems and data from digital threats like hacking, malware and data breaches. Investors in these stocks are positioning themselves to benefit from the growing demand for robust cyber defenses across businesses, governments and individuals. As cyber risks continue to rise, the performance of cybersecurity stocks often reflects broader trends in digital security spending and technological innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $176.27. The company had a trading volume of 25,652,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,232,133. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.26. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $9.57 on Monday, hitting $508.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,351. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $510.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $452.08 and a 200 day moving average of $401.81. The company has a market cap of $126.84 billion, a PE ratio of -737.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

NYSE DELL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.62. 2,046,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,794,250. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.51 and its 200-day moving average is $104.96. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $150.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.40. 1,179,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,379,491. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.70 and its 200-day moving average is $185.23. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $208.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845,098. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $114.82.

BlackBerry (BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Shares of BlackBerry stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 16,398,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,285,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08.

QXO (QXO)

QXO, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

NASDAQ:QXO traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,187,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,818. QXO has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $157.28. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08.

