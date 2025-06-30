Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 12,583 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 97.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.6% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2%

Philip Morris International stock opened at $181.11 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.80 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.15. The stock has a market cap of $281.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

