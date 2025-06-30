Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Now Covered by B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush cut their price target on Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

CCS stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.40. 77,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,774. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $108.42.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.38). Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $903.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez bought 500 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.68 per share, with a total value of $27,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,081.08. This trade represents a 5.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,400 shares of company stock worth $130,426. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 533.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 336.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

