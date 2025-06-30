iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Custos Family Office LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Custos Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.1% of Custos Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $83.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $142.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.29.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

