Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Raymond James Financial raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $120.00. Raymond James Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Federal Signal traded as high as $106.33 and last traded at $106.12, with a volume of 91980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.45.
FSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upgraded Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.90 and a 200 day moving average of $89.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26.
Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.
Federal Signal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 22nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.
