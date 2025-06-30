Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 3.4% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock opened at $22.05 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $22.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

