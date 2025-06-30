Amalgamated Bank Has $27.79 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $27,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $275,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,190,168.70. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $330,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,168 shares in the company, valued at $13,238,908.56. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $5,236,245 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ GILD opened at $110.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.39 and its 200-day moving average is $103.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 66.53%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

