Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of GLD stock opened at $301.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $214.49 and a twelve month high of $317.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.31 and a 200 day moving average of $279.52.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

