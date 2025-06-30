Monument Capital Management Has $505,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Monument Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 285.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 394,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,820,000 after purchasing an additional 292,137 shares during the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,714,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,767,000 after acquiring an additional 154,341 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $277.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.19. The firm has a market cap of $149.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (down from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.82.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

