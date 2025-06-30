New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $205.29 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,859,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201,205 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 0.5% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $205,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $79.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $258.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.98.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

