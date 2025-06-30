Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida Sells 400 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $53,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $55,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $301.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.52. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $214.49 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63. The firm has a market cap of $100.43 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.