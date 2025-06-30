Amalgamated Bank Purchases 8,673 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.4% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $48,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,070 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 17,361 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 4,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 29,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $1,924,344.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,478,105.49. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $612,330.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,311. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $68.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.88. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.