First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,189,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,182,000 after purchasing an additional 128,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Barclays lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

CVX opened at $143.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $251.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.20 and its 200 day moving average is $148.17. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

