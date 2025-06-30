Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,720 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,128,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,988,000 after acquiring an additional 142,346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,116,000 after acquiring an additional 529,565 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,539,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,605 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,226,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 50,082 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $436.40 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $439.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $405.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.90. The company has a market cap of $174.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

