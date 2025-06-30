Northwest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $2,375,439,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 23,611.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,065,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,632 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,581,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,365 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $194,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of GE opened at $254.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $150.20 and a 12-month high of $266.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.38.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

