Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Buys 6,668 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,050,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313,379 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,142,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,177,000 after acquiring an additional 874,756 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,568,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,362,000 after purchasing an additional 28,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,721,000 after purchasing an additional 317,430 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,149,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,748,000 after purchasing an additional 41,430 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.52. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.297 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

