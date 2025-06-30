Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,460 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 16,852 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.8% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Netflix worth $338,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $1,323.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,183.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,024.87. The company has a market capitalization of $563.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,331.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra Research raised Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,172.73.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total transaction of $2,397,393.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,068.52. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total transaction of $23,360,364.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,933.10. This represents a 98.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,280 shares of company stock worth $210,599,866 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

