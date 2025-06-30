Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Trading Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.33 and last traded at $6.30. 228,861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 496,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Granite Ridge Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GRNT

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a market cap of $834.64 million, a P/E ratio of 70.73 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $122.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is 488.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg bought 18,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $101,298.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,976.85. This represents a 13.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Reade Miller bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $101,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,261,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,546,024.46. This represents a 1.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 46,896 shares of company stock valued at $270,002 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 222.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 46.0% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 189,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 59,671 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 15.5% during the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 8,480,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares during the period. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.