Biotech Stocks To Consider – June 30th

Thermo Fisher Scientific, AbbVie, and Danaher are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies that use living organisms or biological processes to develop products such as drugs, gene therapies and diagnostic tools. Their value is heavily influenced by clinical trial results, regulatory approvals and breakthroughs in research. While they can offer substantial growth potential, they also tend to exhibit higher volatility and risk due to the uncertainty inherent in scientific development and regulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $405.45. 939,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.94. The firm has a market cap of $153.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.12. 1,935,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,232,719. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $327.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $163.52 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

NYSE DHR traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $197.93. 1,244,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,496,947. The company has a market capitalization of $141.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.84 and a 200 day moving average of $208.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $281.70.

