Wrapped Pulse 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.67 Million (WPLS)

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Wrapped Pulse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Pulse has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Pulse has a total market capitalization of $187.05 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Wrapped Pulse Token Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 7,683,610,555,949 tokens.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Pulse

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 7,696,832,698,264.00408981. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.0000235 USD and is up 3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 270 active market(s) with $2,843,471.39 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Pulse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

