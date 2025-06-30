112 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 112 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,413,809,000 after purchasing an additional 171,712 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,617,081,000 after buying an additional 375,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,287,823,000 after purchasing an additional 175,596 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 109,524.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,019,087,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 1.3%

NFLX opened at $1,323.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,183.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,024.87. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.04 and a 52 week high of $1,331.35. The firm has a market cap of $563.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total transaction of $339,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,972,180. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,194.77, for a total transaction of $764,652.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,280 shares of company stock worth $210,599,866 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Netflix from $1,222.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,172.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.