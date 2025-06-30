Head to Head Review: Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) and FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC)

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) and FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Northfield Bancorp and FFW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Northfield Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northfield Bancorp 12.35% 4.34% 0.53% FFW 16.18% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northfield Bancorp and FFW”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northfield Bancorp $131.45 million 3.80 $29.94 million $0.76 15.43 FFW $29.39 million 1.47 $4.09 million $4.65 8.59

Northfield Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FFW. FFW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northfield Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Northfield Bancorp and FFW, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northfield Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 FFW 0 0 0 0 0.00

Northfield Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.84%. Given Northfield Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Northfield Bancorp is more favorable than FFW.

Risk and Volatility

Northfield Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFW has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Northfield Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. FFW pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Northfield Bancorp pays out 68.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FFW pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.5% of Northfield Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Northfield Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of FFW shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Northfield Bancorp beats FFW on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northfield Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds; and deposits funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds mortgage loans, mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. Further, the company provides automated teller machines; telephone, internet, and mobile banking services; and ACH and wire transfers, cash management, positive pay, and remote deposit capture services. It operates full-service banking offices in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York; and Hunterdon, Middlesex, Mercer, and Union counties, New Jersey. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

About FFW

(Get Free Report)

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services. The company offers insurance products, such as auto, home and property, business, life and health, and specialty insurance; investment products and securities; and digital banking services. FFW Corporation was founded in 1920 and is based in Wabash, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.