J.Safra Asset Management Corp Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,507.82. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total value of $35,265.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,568,140.80. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 423,464 shares of company stock worth $8,135,164. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $158.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $211.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

