Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,895 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 122.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 742.2% during the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 14,999 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 81,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,030,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 71,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $176.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.29. The company has a market capitalization of $137.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.