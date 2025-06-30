Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s 3rd Largest Position

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,433 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $81,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $566.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $568.33.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

