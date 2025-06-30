PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is RedJay Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

RedJay Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 62,500 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.9% of RedJay Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RedJay Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its holdings in PayPal by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 261,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,304,000 after acquiring an additional 27,812 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 697,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 223.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 183,011 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ring Mountain Capital LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.42.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,248. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

