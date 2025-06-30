LifePlan Financial LLC Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

LifePlan Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $291.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $208.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.52.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.79.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $865,843. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

